United boss sets aside concerns that star striker Lawrence Shankland could miss tonight’s derby

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has abated any concerns star striker Lawrence Shankland could miss tonight’s Dundee derby.

Shankland took a slight knock to his foot in the 2-0 win at Dunfermline last Saturday but has trained all this week and will lead the line for the Terrors as Dundee come calling at Tannadice this evening.

The 24-year-old former Ayr United hitman has been on fire for the Tangerines since joining in the summer, netting seven goals in their three league wins to start the new term.

A key part of United’s perfect start, Shankland will now be hoping to fire them to victory tonight to keep their place at the top of the Championship pile.

Robbie said: “He got a wee knock on the top of his foot. He did the warm-up on Monday and did a partial training session.

“There’s no rush over him and will be fine for tonight.

“Wednesday and Thursday were the big days for him in terms of training and I’ve been very pleased with him.

“I knew he was going to be a good player coming into our squad but sometimes players can take time to settle into a different environment, where the expectation level is a little bit higher.

“However, he has taken everything in his stride and one of the reasons for that is he is a very good character in the dressing-room.

“I know he is a top goalscorer and he’s the main striker but he works hard and is also a big personality to have around the place.”

Another injury boost for United comes in the form of defender Mark Connolly.

© SNS

The Irishman sat out the win a East End Park, where Shankland netted a brace, with Calum Butcher filling in at centre-back.

He has recovered from that hamstring niggle, though, and is in contention to take his place in the heart of the defence alongside captain Mark Reynolds.

That would likely see Butcher move back into midfield, with Ian Harkes dropping to the bench.

Robbie added: “He’ll be fine. He had a wee slight hamstring issue.

“We were going to risk him for Dunfermline but we didn’t feel it was worth it.

“Butch came in and Harkes but he (Connolly) will be fine for tonight.”