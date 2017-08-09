United boss Ray predicts an even fiercer Dens contest tonight

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon reckons the second Betfred Cup derby in 10 days could be an even fiercer contest than the first.

McKinnon isn’t pretending last week’s group stage draw at Dens, that ended with his side winning the bonus point penalty shoot out to claim top spot, was anything other than competitive.

But the fact both sides went in knowing only an absolute disaster would see them fail to qualify for the knockout stages meant it was a slightly-more relaxed affair than usual.

Tonight, with the losers crashing out, he believes the atmosphere will be full on.

“In the last game everybody was playing to win. You can be sure of that and it will be the same this time,” said McKinnon.

“But maybe because we both know one of us is going out this time, this one could be another notch or two up.

“For sure we want to win this one and be through to the next round. We are looking forward to the game.”

Dundee have injuries to contend with, while McKinnon’s options will be increased by the return of a string of players from injury and suspension.

He doesn’t, though, expect too many surprises in either side’s line up.

“We had them watched again at the weekend but we know each other’s players inside out.

“It’s about what formation we might go with, what one they might go with.”