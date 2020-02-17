Dundee United boss rages at referee McLean after goalless draw against Alloa

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has blasted referee Steven McLean after their 0-0 draw at Alloa on Friday.

Robbie was unhappy at some of the decisions made by the whistler, particularly after he gave the Wasps a free-kick at the edge of the box towards the end of the first half.

The Tangerines gaffer remonstrated with McLean at the time, resulting in him picking up a yellow card, and his frustration continued after the game, which saw United move 18 points clear at the top of the Championship.

“I just thought he made some really, really bad decisions,” Robbie said.

“Especially the free-kick at the edge of the box which gives Iain Flannigan a great opportunity to score because he’s fantastic at free-kicks.

“It was never a free-kick. Sometimes with referees you just don’t know what they’re trying to do and I was just a bit frustrated with it.”

Despite the not winning for the third league match in a row, Robbie was happy with his side’s display as they dominated the ball but created little.

“I actually thought we played really well and dominated the game,” he added.

“I thought we got into some really good areas in the middle of the goal but predominantly in wider areas.

“It was just that final moment and final cross was poor on Friday night.

“We came down here the last time and got turned over and found it really difficult.

“On Friday, we knew they’d come and try to counter attack us but they weren’t able to do it at all in the game, which was very pleasing.

“We’re sitting in a good position in the league and teams are going to come, sit in and make it really difficult for us to break down.

“I actually thought we broke Alloa down pretty well, getting wide and putting balls in but it was just that final moment.”

Asked if it was a fair result, Robbie added: “I’m disappointed not to have taken three points, Peter Grant will probably be glad to have taken one out the game.”

Robbie also confirmed attacker Louis Appere had to pull out of the warm-up with an ankle issue.

“He got a knock on Thursday and we hoped he’d be alright but he just didn’t make it. He was still sore in the warm-up so we decided to take him out.”