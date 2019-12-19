Nicky Clark set to pen new deal, but may not be the last Dundee United player to do so

Nicky Clark is unlikely to be the last senior player Dundee United look to tie up on an extended contract.

The striker is close to agreeing a deal that will see his stay at Tannadice go on beyond this summer when his current deal expires.

© SNS

The 28-year-old has shown his value to the team over the past couple of months with five goals in the space of six games as the Tangerines began their winning streak.

Boss Robbie Neilson confirmed last month that talks with Clark had begun and sporting director Tony Asghar has revealed terms are close to being agreed.

He said: “We are at advanced talks with Nicky and his representatives.

“He has made it clear he wants to be here and be part of what we are trying to build.

“He has a real hunger and desire and is a real important player for us so, hopefully, we will have good news soon.”

Also heading into the last six months of their deals at Tannadice are first-teamers Sam Stanton, whos scored the winner against Arbroath on Saturday (see video below) and Paul Watson, both of whom have played a major role in the club’s good form in recent weeks.