Unite call for meeting with council chiefs

Union bosses have called for an “urgent” meeting with Dundee City Council as a row over social worker fees continues to escalate.

The council has rejected calls to pay the annual Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) registration fee, which can add up to an annual cost of £80 social work managers and care inspectors.

The authority has been accused of gender discrimination because social work is dominated by females, however, while similar costs in male-dominated roles are covered by the authority.

All support workers must pay an annual registration fee of £25, and those working in childcare must pay £35.

Unite has already lodged a formal grievance and threatened industrial action, but is now calling for an urgent meeting with council bosses.

The union’s regional officer, Bob MacGregor said: “Unite is demanding an urgent meeting with the council to resolve this issue for our members.

“These mandatory costs are being charged to some of the lowest paid workers at the council. Dundee’s councillors should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

“Stop ignoring the collective voice of the workforce and get back round the table to resolve this issue once and for all.”

The issue was raised once again at Thursday’s budget meeting where Stuart Fairweather, the local branch chairman, urged the council to change its policy.

He said: “SSSC workers need some confidence and backing. If managers ask staff to take on more duties they’ve got to have more than one registration and we think that should be paid by employers.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The council had offered to meet with Unite representatives about SSSC registration in particular.

“A meeting with representatives of the joint trade unions will be arranged to discuss this particular topic.”