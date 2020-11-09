Unit at Dundee’s Carseview Centre closed due to Covid-19

A unit at Dundee’s Carseview Centre has been shut after staff and patients tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Tayside has confirmed the centre’s learning disability assessment unit at Carseview Centre has been shut after positive Covid-19 tests.

A member of staff at the centre anonymously tipped off the Tele about the outbreak.

They said: “There have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 among patients within the learning disability unit at the Carseview Centre and a further two among the staff.”

A spokesman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control team is investigating a small number of cases of Covid-19 in staff and patients at the learning disability assessment unit at Carseview Centre.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and all staff are being offered testing.

“Contact tracing is under way and a small number of staff are self-isolating. Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored, and will be offered testing where this is appropriate.

“The unit has been closed to visitors. Staff have contacted family and carers of all patients in the unit to inform them of the situation.”

The health board previously announced that visiting was to be suspended at the centre, following the announcement that the city was to be placed under level three lockdown restrictions.

It is not yet known how many people have tested positive.