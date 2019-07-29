Unique chance to roam free in the V&A Dundee after hours with Tele competition

Imagine having free rein after hours to roam free in V&A Dundee?

Well, it could become a reality for the lucky winners of the Evening Telegraph’s latest competition, which will give readers a chance to win a truly unique prize.

The Tele is offering one lucky youngster and five of their pals the chance to have a free pass behind the scenes at V&A Dundee for two whole hours once it has been closed to the general public.

Our Night Out At The Museum competition will see one lucky winner with their five friends, as well as a maximum of two adults, given access all areas at the museum, as well as the Videogames exhibition which is currently on show at the Waterfront venue.

❗️COMPETITION TIME ❗️The Tele is offering one lucky youngster and five of their pals the chance to have a free pass… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Monday, 29 July 2019

There will also be food and drink included in Tatha restaurant, with the date and time subject to availability. Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “We’re delighted to be offering this amazing prize exclusively to readers of the Evening Telegraph, letting a group of young people be the only visitors to V&A Dundee after we close one night, including to our latest major exhibition Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt.

“Thousands of families have already visited the Videogames exhibition but these will be the only people who get to see it completely by themselves.

“Good luck to everyone and we look forward to welcoming the lucky winners.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “This is a great competition for our readers and is an amazing prize which gives youngsters unprecedented access to V&A Dundee in what I’m sure will be a brilliant night of fun in and around the museum.

“Having seen the Videogames exhibition in action, the chance to have it all to themselves will be a great opportunity for the lucky winners. Thanks to V&A Dundee for offering up a fantastic prize for our readers and I’m sure it’s one which will capture the imagination of plenty of them.”

V&A Dundee announced in March that visitor numbers had smashed the 500,000 barrier since the opening in October.

The Ocean Liners Exhibition was hugely popular in the opening months – and Videogames has proved just as good for the museum. Now Tele readers will have a chance to try it out all on their own.

See this Friday’s Tele for entry details – all potential entrants must be 10 or over.