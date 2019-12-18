‘Unique’ art project invites people from across UK to create artwork every day for month of January

Dundonians are being encouraged to take part in a special project aimed at getting people to create artwork.

The Fun-a-Day project is the brainchild of former Dundee University student Morgan Cahn.

Started in 2013 its aim is to make art more accessible encouraging people from all over the country to pick a goal, such as taking a photograph or drawing a picture, and do it every day for the month of January.

Those who take part then get the opportunity to display their work in a large group exhibition later in the year.

A selection of different artists took on the leadership role after Morgan moved away from the city and, in 2017 former fine art student Sam Sherriff ended up taking the reins permanently.

Sam, who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, has seen the project go from strength to strength in the past few years.

She said: “In 2013, we had around 20 to 30 people taking part. In 2019, we saw 90 people participating with 61 of those individuals exhibiting.

“We previously held the exhibition in the February but with the number of participants increasing, we’ve been fluffing up the exhibition considerably and we’ve since taken the decision to move it to the April to give us enough time to develop it into what it naturally should become.”

© Jilly Noble

In previous years the event has been held at Meadow Mill Studios, but 2020 sees it relocating to Generator Projects to accommodate the increasing number of attendees.

And with the exponential growth of the project comes an increased need for funding.

“I’ve been running this voluntarily and putting my own money into it. It became apparent last year that I needed this to be funded,” Sam said.

“I applied for Open Project Funding with Creative Scotland and was awarded a grant for 2019 and 2020.”

“I saw the potential that it had. We’ve had participants who weren’t artists but flourished having no limits and no judgement and it’s been really rewarding seeing these people taking part.

“We have individuals of all ages involved with the project, including a family with a seven-year-old and a baby who were keen on fingerprinting.

“When I was a student I found it difficult to engage with any art project in the city as they weren’t as welcoming as I would have appreciated. Having done some research, we could find no examples of any other Fun-a-Day projects taking place in the UK at the moment.

“This project really resonated with me; it’s such an inspiring thing to see, such a variety of work by such a variety of people.”

Individuals of any age are invited to take part in Fun-a-Day and will receive guidance and support from the team along the way.

To get involved, contact FunADayDundee@gmail.com.

Further information will also be posted on their social media pages.