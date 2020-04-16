Unions to help council with potential staff furloughing but will demand 100% of wages are paid

Union bosses will work with Dundee City Council as it looks at the possibility of furloughing staff – but will demand the local authority ensures all employees receive 100% of their wages.

A new report, released by the city council, has revealed it is facing “a significant and negative impact” on its cash flow due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

One of the main points in the report refers to the issue of staffing, as council bosses look to make use of the UK government’s job retention scheme.

That would involve placing some staff members on furlough as the coronavirus crisis plays out.

Unite the Union has said it will represent affected members throughout the process, but will push the council to ensure staff receive full wages rather than 80% which is currently on offer from the UK Government.

Bob MacGregor, a Unite rep in Dundee, said: “The purpose of furloughing staff is to keep people in employment.

“The council is looking at ways to help provide the services and retain the jobs, which we have been speaking to them about.

“We will be insisting that the guys who are furloughed are given 100% of pay and any allowances that they have earned.

“For us, it does make sense that if people can be furloughed and it protects jobs in the future, then that’s what should be done.

“The workforce have been very flexible on the most part for volunteering to change jobs and support the vitals services which is quite admirable.”

The report, released on Wednesday morning, outlined that the council was “incurring significant additional costs” in delivering its response to the coronavirus crisis.

Although it was highlighted that these additional costs would be met by funding from the UK and Scottish Governments, as well as reallocating existing council budgets where appropriate, the local authority indicated that there is a real risk the financial support “will not prove sufficient to fully cover the additional costs during this period.”

If this were to happen, the report outlined that it would be necessary to access the council’s “scarce uncommitted reserves and contingencies, or take alternative remedial actions.”

Among the financial challenges faced by the council, outlined in the report, was the 65% increase in the number of council tax reduction applications made to the local authority in the past two weeks.

This comes a little over a month after the council tax rate was raised by 4.8% following the approval of the 2020/21 budget, with the tax responsible for approximately 18%, or just under a fifth, of Dundee City Council’s annual income.

The report also highlighted that the local authority had paid out more than £3 million in business grants since the beginning of the lockdown, with 265 grants totalling £3.175 million being paid to date.

There was also a 79% increase in the number of crisis grant applications made in the same two week period.

Contracted organisations such as Tayside Contracts and Leisure and Culture Dundee have also been “significantly impacted by the Covid-19 emergency”, and plans have been drawn up to use use their existing budgets to cover fixed costs.

Council leader John Alexander said: “The response of the city council and its employees to the coronavirus crisis has been, and continues to be, magnificent.

“I am impressed daily by the dedication of everyone in our team to help the most vulnerable in our communities.

“This report is an appraisal of where we stand. It is important that we highlight these issues as openly as possible and we must continue to monitor the situation.

“However, I can reassure everyone in Dundee that the council and its partners will not cease in our efforts to help our communities get through this unprecedented time.

Our overriding priority is the health and wellbeing of Dundonians. We must recognise the financial challenges we face but not let that divert us from the task of protecting and supporting people at this time.

“We’ll continue to work with the Scottish Government and seek additional funding where appropriate.”

The council’s Liberal Democrat Group spokesman, Fraser Macpherson, said: “This is an unprecedented situation that the wold finds itself in but what is clear from the report is that the council is being a transparent as possible about the financial situation.”

Labour Group spokesman Kevin Keenan added: “There is significant support from the government and the message is that we are all in this together.”