Union’s strike to go ahead despite Dundee council cancelling contract review

A Unite trade union leader has insisted strike action will not be cancelled – despite Dundee City Council’s suspension of a disputed contract review.

Council bosses revealed last night it had suspended the Managing Workforce Change policy as part of efforts to get trade unions back round the negotiating table ahead of a strike in July.

Unions claim the policy is a change to working terms and conditions, affecting areas like voluntary redundancy – something the council strenuously denied ahead of postponing its implementation.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We remain willing to meet the trade unions at any time and will bring a planned meeting forward if desired.

“We have continued to engage with trade unions over the last few months and hope that they are willing to come to an agreement on a pragmatic way forward.

“We have also responded to a request from trade unions to suspend the Managing Workforce Change policy in order for discussions to take place so that we can resolve any concerns.

“The suspension of the policy also followed dialogue with councillors from across the political spectrum.

“We have asked Unite to suspend any planned industrial action while we resolve our differences.”

But Bob Macgregor, of Unite, insisted strike action is still very much on the cards.

He said: “They have imposed the policy without negotiation, to suspend it makes no difference.

“We will remain in discussion with them but action is not suspended at this time unless we make progress with the council before the action takes place.”

Bob confirmed industrial action, planned to take place for two weeks on July 1, is still expected to go ahead.

More than 500 environmental and construction staff are set to go on strike.