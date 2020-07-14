Union Street to close to traffic from tomorrow to help local businesses as lockdown restrictions ease

A busy Dundee street will be closed to general traffic from tomorrow to help improve businesses for local organisations as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

The temporary move is being funded through the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund and will be put into place on July 15 as shops reopen and restrictions on pubs and cafes are eased.

The team from UNESCO, City of Design will also help to co-ordinate the decoration of street furniture in the street to try and create a fresh feel for the newly pedestrianised area.

Councillor Alan Ross, who is also city development convener, welcomed the move and urged businesses across the area to apply for temporary outside seating to encourage more customers whilst physical distancing measures still apply.

He said: “While we have seen an encouraging increase in footfall in the city centre, we have to do as much as we can to support our retail and hospitality businesses while ensuring people are kept safe.

“The closure of Union Street creates yet another pedestrian area where people will have the space to walk about while easily observing physical distancing.

“This is an exciting development to create a new feel around this area, where we are also promoting active travel, and help encourage people to return to the city centre.”

He added: “I would also ask pubs, cafes and restaurants across the city to apply for outside seating to help attract custom while physical distancing remains in place.

“Given the unprecedented situation, we appreciate the need for outlets to act quickly.

“There are a number of challenges for these businesses and we are working hard to assist them with these issues.”

A hospitality task force has been set up to help streamline the process involving licencing, planning, roads and transport as well as environmental health and building standards.