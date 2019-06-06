Union rep claims BT call centre jobs in Dundee are not at risk

Workers at Dundee’s BT call centre are not at risk of losing their jobs, a union rep has claimed.

The telecoms giant announced it would be closing 270 of its 300 offices in the UK as part of a “workplace improvement programme”.

So far Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich, London and Manchester have been announced as key future locations to house the company’s various operations.

The centre in Dundee currently employes more than 1,100 people.

Pauline Rourke, retail secretary of the Communications Workers Union, said any threat of job losses in the city were “pure speculation”.

She said: “We are very positive. We are in growth, we continue to employ people.”

A BT spokesperson said: “Today we have announced the first eight key locations of a UK-wide programme that will revitalise our UK workspaces and create modern, future-fit buildings we can be proud of. There will be more locations and we’re still working on finalising those.

“Our workspaces will be better for our people, better for our business, and better for our customers.”

Meanwhile, insurance giants Aviva, which has offices in Perth, has also announced job cuts of 1,800 as part of a £300 million overhaul.

Chief executive Maurice Tulloch said: “Reducing Aviva’s costs is essential to remain competitive and this means tough decisions and job losses which I do not take lightly.

“We will do all we can to minimise redundancies and support our people through this.”

Unite regional industrial officer Bob Macgregor said: “We won’t be accepting any compulsory redundancies and we want meaningful negotiations on any jobs that are going.

“Perth has been a long-term facility that they have had. I would hope that would be one facility that they would keep.”