Union members to strike in Angus for 48 hours over changes to bin collection shifts

A union representing staff at Angus Council has announced strike dates in a dispute over the introduction of shift work for bin staff.

Unite the Union members will walk out on April 8 for a 48-hour period.

The action is expected to have a “significant impact” on bin collections across the authority area. A series of other strikes will take place next month, as well as an overtime ban.

George Ramsay, Unite’s regional industrial officer, said: “Following the emphatic result in support of industrial action, Unite has now set our dates for industrial action which will also include a continuous ban on overtime. Angus Council is fully to blame for this imminent disruption to service.”

Angus Council leader Councillor David Fairweather said: “We fully appreciated a change in shifts represented a significant challenge for staff. We took this into consideration when we opted to postpone the introduction of any shift change for 12 months to give staff as much time as we possibly could to prepare for the change.

“From the outset we have sought to engage and consult with staff and their trade union representatives in an effort to address their concerns and issues and head off any potential dispute. We will seek to maintain close contact and be available to meet with them at any stage during their industrial action.

“I regret they have resorted to strike action as this will cause inconvenience to our communities. We have contingency plans in place and I ask our communities to assist us in trying to reduce any impact this action has.”