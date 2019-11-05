Union looks at ‘bullying’: GMB survey will ask Dundee City Council staff to bring forward any concerns

Council staff who believe they are victims of bullying in the workplace are being given the chance to report their concerns anonymously.

It comes after union bosses claimed there was a culture of bullying within the authority, particularly in the leisure and culture sector.

The Tele has been told of instances where workers have allegedly been monitored by their department bosses, even outside work.

Now the GMB union has launched a survey to find out how many of its members have been targeted.

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum said: “We have become increasingly concerned about the high levels of bullying and harassment at work reported by our members.

“People should not have to put up with bullying at work.”

She added: “We have received several complaints about bullying of staff members recently, especially in the sports sector.

“The union has supported and represented staff at several complaint hearings.

“In many of these instances the complaints of bullying have been upheld.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We have launched this survey to find out exactly how many people employed by Dundee City Council this affects.

“People are afraid to speak out, so by completing this survey we will have a far better idea of how many of our workers believe they are being unfairly treated.”

Ms Meldrum went on: “Bullying and harassment at work by anyone, whether it is a manager, work colleague or other member of staff, is completely unacceptable and needs to be eliminated from the workplace.

“However, we are aware that many members feel reluctant to report instances for fear of it happening again.

“To highlight the problem of bullying, we need evidence. The GMB is therefore conducting this survey to get that evidence directly from members.

“We are increasingly finding that we are having to represent workers, many of whom have had their complaints upheld.”

The survey asks members if they have ever been harassed at work or if they have ever seen another employee bullied at work.

It also asks if staff have confidence in their manager to act on bullying and harassment, and whether they believe Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) should do more to support staff who have been targeted.

Ms Meldrum said that all comments and responses would be treated in strict confidence.

Despite repeated requests, LACD has failed to provide a response.