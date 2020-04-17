Union hits out at Dundee care home after tragic death

Bosses at a Dundee care home where a worker died from suspected Covid-19 have been accused of negligence by the GMB.

Hudson Healthcare, which runs Pitkerro Care Centre, recently confirmed six residents and eight staff had contracted the virus.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Drew Duffy has claimed Hudson Healthcare is not following public health guidelines, something the company strenuously denies.

Mr Duffy said: “The death of their colleague has badly shaken staff.

“But the information we have received from staff about the management culture during this crisis has been very disturbing.

“It suggests Hudson Health Care are ignoring public health guidelines and compromising the health and safety of staff and service users alike.”

A Pitkerro staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Tele that a small team cared for a resident who had recently been discharged from hospital, and three staff later developed the virus within a week.

Their colleague who died had worked on that team.

“Staff were absolutely devastated when we were told she had died. We’re still in a state of shock,” the worker said.

Hudson Healthcare has said the resident who was discharged didn’t show symptoms of Covid-19 after returning to the care home.

But when a member of staff later tested positive for Covid-19, management, it is claimed, chose not to inform other staff, again saying they would only do so if someone started showing symptoms.

The care worker said: “Three residents have come from hospitals in the last three weeks. The company are trying to say the virus was transmitted into the home by staff. I’m not convinced.

“This has been going on for weeks and now they’re asking staff to stay on site at work for seven days at a time. That’s like shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted. We’ve raised our concerns with the GMB.”

Union rep Mr Duffy said staff were dealing with sickness and death every day and in the context of this crisis that “burden is going to get worse.”

“Many are working without full PPE, never mind the prospect of being tested, and they are living on their nerves,” he continued.

“Social care is the crisis within a crisis and Pitkerro is another sad case in point, but what we don’t need is more pressure being heaped on these courageous workers by negligent bosses.”

A Hudson Healthcare spokesman confirmed the company is currently conducting an investigation into similar claims brought forward by GMB, which they hope to complete in due course.

In recent weeks NHS Tayside has, under government instruction, reduced the number of delayed discharge patients by 70 per cent in a bid to free up hospital beds.

A spokeswoman from the health board said it tests patients displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and does not discharge them from hospital until they are well.

The Scottish Government recently revealed a quarter of deaths involving Covid-19 in Scotland have been in care homes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed all residents showing symptoms of the disease will now be tested.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is clear that care homes think they are being treated as second-class citizens. The Scottish Government made some good announcements yesterday but care homes have been an obvious risk since the start of this crisis weeks ago.

“One care home manager said ‘we are getting warm words from government, what we need is concrete action’. Surely they are right?”

Company boss says ‘it is right we are held accountable’

Jennifer Wishart, Scotland Regional Manager at Hudson Healthcare, provided a response to the GMB’s concerns. Here is her statement in full:

“The entire Pitkerro Care Centre family were devastated by the passing of one of our staff members. Our hope was that we could respect her family’s privacy during what is a very difficult time; whilst remembering her incredible impact on our home and our residents. She was wonderfully compassionate, extremely hard working and much loved.

“What is particularly disappointing is that this staff member’s personal details are now being shared without her family’s consent, as well as half truths about her final days.

“We urge everyone to think about the consequences of their actions, however noble their intentions may be, particularly on the friends and family of those directly affected.

“That said, we recognise the enormous responsibility we have as a home and as a company. It is right that we are held accountable for our actions.

“Whilst we would have preferred to cooperate with GMB privately – and do not agree with either their decision to approach the media nor the claim that Hudson Healthcare has not engaged with them – we will respond to their concerns.

“Throughout this global pandemic, our overriding priority has been the health and safety of our residents and staff. We have been in constant contact with Dundee City Council, Tayside’s Health Protection Team and the Care Inspectorate to ensure we are following the correct guidance.

“On April 8, we published a timeline of our coronavirus-related actions; illustrating when we made decisions, and how we were keeping residents’ next of kin and the public informed. This included references to when new official guidance was made available, so we encourage everyone to review the timeline to understand the context we have been working in.

“No one could have predicted this crisis, but we were well-prepared. We have had the necessary PPE and testing available where the official guidance allows for their use.

“Since the outbreak was confirmed, this includes goggles, aprons, gloves and masks available to all frontline staff. Prior to the point at which an outbreak was confirmed, the guidance was different; we hope staff and the public will understand that we have an obligation to follow the official guidance, over which we do not have a say.

“Similarly, all symptomatic staff have been tested for several weeks; again, in line with the guidance, only those with symptoms, or those living in the same house as someone with symptoms, are required to self-isolate and be tested.

“We completely understand the concerns that people have. However, many of these concerns are based on individuals not appreciating the full context in which we have to operate; including nuances in ever-changing official guidance. In the first instance, we urge everyone to reach out to us directly; we have tried to be as transparent as possible throughout this crisis.

“Finally, we would like to say thank you. Firstly, thank you to the dozens of residents’ relatives who have offered us their support; it means so much to us during what is a difficult time for all involved.

“Thank you also to our incredible staff, whose dedication and commitment is an example to us all. We will continue doing everything in our power to keep you safe, so that you can continue in your heroic efforts to provide our residents with the best possible care in the safest possible way.”

Staff death was due to suspected Covid-19

The accusations levelled at Pitkerro Care Centre bosses come just days after a staff member died following a suspected Covid-19 diagnosis.

The Care Inspectorate confirmed the death of the member of staff on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the tragic death of a staff member at this care home as a result of suspected Covid-19 and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

“We are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.

“All of Scotland’s social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them.”

The latest developments come in the same week it was revealed that a quarter of Scottish deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred in care homes.

Figures released this week by the National Records of Scotland said 962 deaths had been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The majority of these deaths occurred in hospital, but 25% were in care homes and 13% in other settings.

In the week from April 6 to 12, the virus was mentioned in 31% of all deaths registered in Scotland.

The NRS figures provide a wider picture of the impact of the virus on Scotland than the Health Protection Scotland statistics which are announced each day.