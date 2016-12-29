Members of the GMB trade union in Dundee have donated £200 to East Craigie JFC as the club strives to stay afloat.

The donation was the brainchild of union member Peter Schiavetta, who played for the Shipbuilders in the 1940s and 1950s along with his two brothers.

Earlier this year, East Craigie — Scotland’s oldest junior football club — launched a fundraising appeal to raise £30,000 to renovate its clubhouse. East Craigie committee member Andy Malone said: “The donation was fantastic and it was even more special to have Peter come along. It was very unexpected.”