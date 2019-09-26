Union denies claims of ‘scaremongering’ over alleged Dundee City Council rift

Union chiefs have hit back at council claims they are “scaremongering” over alleged plans for Leisure and Culture Dundee to break away from the city council.

In a statement last week, a spokeswoman for Leisure and Culture Dundee had denied there were any plans in place to break away from council control, saying: “Leisure and Culture Dundee management is adamant that it has no intention of following this course of action in Dundee.”

However, minutes from a meeting between the GMB union and LACD representatives held last March show that proposals to break away from the council had been floated then, stating that “the current arrangement sometimes stops us from providing a service within a competitive environment.”

GMB Scotland organiser Helen Meldrum also disputed claims that the unions were trying to undermine talks between the two parties and causing fear among workers.

She said: “We have nothing to gain from what the council and LACD have described as ‘scaremongering’.

“If LACD and the council are now saying that they have no plans whatsoever to explore this, then we absolutely welcome that.”

LACD continues to refute the union’s claims.

In an article published on Saturday 21 September, it was written that David Martin, the chief executive of the council, stated that talks had been held with key board members and senior managers of the council who want LACD to break away as a result of a declining budget and its inability to meet pay rises awarded to council workers.

It was in fact the director of Leisure and Culture, Stewart Murdoch who made these comments.