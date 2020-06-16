Union claims returning teaching staff could be at risk because Dundee City Council hasn’t taken enough precautions

Union bosses have claimed teachers and nursery staff returning to work today could be at risk because proper precautions have not been taken.

Staff are expected to return to the classroom this week with some pupils, who are transitioning into P1, S1 and some senior classes, also returning.

However, on Friday, an email was sent out to union members among the city council’s teaching staff which said there as no clear agreement between Unison and the authorities on what precautions and safety measures would be taken.

Since then, the union has stood firm on its position that preparations are “far from sufficient” and has urged the council to take action.

Lorraine Thomson, chairwoman of Unison’s education issues group, said: “Education staff can’t avoid close contact with children, especially young children.

“They comfort children, give medicines, support children with disabilities, support children in the dining room and playground and classroom. The safety of all is vital and we need to all be properly prepared.”

A virtual meeting of union bosses and workers was held on Saturday to update members of the situation, after talks took place with Paul Clancy, the education director.

However, Unison has said it’s planning to hold another meeting in the near future and have a number of issues to take forward with management.

Meanwhile, school and nursery staff have been issued with a special health and safety pack by the union to help ensure they are prepared for all eventualities.

A union spokesman said that the purpose of this pack was to make trade union involvement a reality on the ground for growing number of members in schools.

A city council spokesman said: “We have been working closely with teaching and support staff trade unions for returning to schools and have carried out a full risk assessment and have created a safety check list for the buildings and procedures.”

“Extended discussions with Unison and other trade unions have taken place in an effort to resolve any concerns.

“The safety of our staff and young people is paramount and every effort has and is being taken to ensure that staff are returning to a safe environment on Monday, this has included walk arounds in every building with trade union representatives and management.

“We are happy to discuss issues of concern that any trade union may have and this partnership approach is very important to us .”