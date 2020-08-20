Union calls for museums, libraries and sports centres to be brought under Dundee City Council control

Fears have been raised that the city’s museums, libraries and sports centres could be on the chopping block due to a £3 million budget black hole.

It comes after a report revealed that Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) could look at cutting staffing costs in order to close the funding gap.

Now trade union GMB Scotland claims that public facilities and jobs are at risk and is calling for these services to be brought back under the direct control of Dundee City Council to ensure they are protected.

Helen Meldrum, union organiser, said: “What the coronavirus emergency has shown us is that Leisure and Culture Dundee has been operating like a house of cards for a number of years.

“This is due to year-on-year cuts to their budgets from Dundee City Council, as well as reducing revenue through loss of membership which LACD tell us is due to competition from other areas.

“With our city being hit hard with job losses throughout the pandemic, I would hope that the council will do everything in its powers to save jobs and leisure and sports facilities.

“We have had many members furloughed over the last few months which we believe has been a means to keep the organisation afloat.”

The report on LACD’s budget will be discussed by the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday.

It states: “The only other avenue open to Leisure & Culture Dundee to reduce the projected deficit is to reduce the anticipated level of expenditure.

“Over 85% of the projected 2020/21 expenditure relates to staff costs and this is the only area

where a reduction would have a significant impact on the projected financial position of the

organisation.”

Ms Meldrum added: “Dundee City Council is responsible for the decline in funds being available to LACD, and the increase in casual workers has meant a reliance on zero hours workers to undertake many roles.

“This has made the work and the organisation more and more precarious. In this climate, we are very concerned for our members who are on so-called ‘casual contracts’ and LACD will find themselves in a difficult position if they attempt to take those members out of payroll altogether.

“We believe that we can argue they are permanent members of staff and indeed GMB Scotland have been calling for those who wish to be made permanent to be given proper contracts for a number of years now.”

“We do not want to hear any suggestion that facilities should be closed or jobs to be cut when the fix is within the gift of the council.

“The only viable option that will allow everywhere to remain open and functioning is if Dundee City Council bring it back in house.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “A detailed report on the financial position of Leisure & Culture Dundee will be considered by Dundee City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee on Monday.”

LACD was approached for comment.