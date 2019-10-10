Union bosses welcome news that Dundee’s Thomas Cook store and jobs are likely to be saved

Union bosses have welcomed news that Dundee’s Thomas Cook store and jobs are likely to be saved.

News emerged yesterday that all 555 shops across the UK, including the City Square shop, and those in Perth and Arbroath, are due to be taken over by Hays Travel.

The move also means that up to 2,500 jobs could be saved. However it was not clear how many of these would be local, with union representatives claiming questions still remained over the future of the stores.

Bob Macgregor, Unite union’s regional officer for Dundee, said: “I think its great news that someone thinks its viable and they are willing to invest and take on some of these staff.”

He said that so far the union had not had been contacted by any former workers to say they had been offered a job.

The national organisation said it was “as yet unclear” whether all the 60 shops and all the jobs in Scotland will be saved, with a number of legal issues also requiring further clarification.

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary, said: “Unite looks forward to representing our members to be employed by Hays Travel and to having discussions with the company about how we can assist in ensuring as many jobs are saved as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Dundee and Angus Chamber Of Commerce said the move was positive for both staff and customers alike.

Alison Henderson, chief executive, said: “It’s good to have the bricks and mortar element of a big travel company like this saved.

“I know the staff have gone above and beyond for their customers during what’s been a terrible time so it’s great news .”

Last week Unite held a meeting for ex-staff members.

The former employees were able to get advice from the union officers as well as various groups such as Skills Development Scotland.

The travel giant’s collapse was announced last month, with 22,000 jobs under threat – 9,000 in the UK alone.

The collapse also led to the largest ever peacetime repatriation as stranded holidaymakers were flown home by the government.

Thousands of people had their holidays cancelled, with many losing money.

Hays Travel, which is jointly owned and managed by John Hays and Irene Hays, currently has 190 shops across the UK.