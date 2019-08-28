Union bosses seek reassurances over future of Dundee’s Lynch Sports Centre

Union bosses are seeking reassurances over the future of Dundee’s Lynch Sports Centre.

Fears over the centre, as well as staff jobs, were raised after workers and their union representatives were invited to attend a meeting with Leisure and Culture Dundee chiefs next week.

But it has been confirmed by the operators the meeting is to discuss staffing plans – and will not involve news of any sort of closures.

Bob McGregor of Unite said: “We are going to meet leisure and culture bosses next week. We’ve not been told in advance what the meeting is about.

“Staff have been invited to meet with leisure and culture on Monday.

“This has led to fears among staff that their jobs are at risk and that the future closure of the Lynch Centre is a possibility.

“The union will be seeking reassurances the centre is to remain open and that jobs are safe.

“My concern is that this is the slippery slope towards the future closure of the centre. Fears that it could close have been around for some time.

“If the meetings are to be about staff changes as well as redeployment of staff to the new Menzieshill Community Centre, then it is understandable that staff have concerns that the centre will close at some point.

“Whatever happens, the union will act to protect staff and jobs.”

Labour councillor for Lochee Michael Marra has admitted there has been concern over the long-term future of the Lynch Centre, with the opening of the new Menzieshill centre on the horizon.

He said: “There’s been concern for some time that the completion of the new Menzieshill Centre could result in the closure of the Lynch Centre.

“I previously raised the fears with Dundee City Council and sought a reassurance that it would be retained.

“I am on the board of Leisure and Culture Dundee and I’m aware that a decision to close the centre has not been taken.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “There is a private meeting on Monday to discuss future staffing plans at Lynch Sports Centre and the new Menzieshill facility.

“The board of Leisure and Culture Dundee has no plans to close Lynch Sports Centre.”

Sports events held at the centre include, football, futsal, volleyball, netball and a fitness suite.