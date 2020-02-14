Union bosses accuse Dundee City Council of ‘rampant sexual discrimination’

Union bosses have accused the city council of “rampant sexual discrimination” by imposing fees on female-dominated workforce.

The GMB union claims that workers have to pay their own care registration fees, jobs largely carried out by women, while similar costs in male-dominated roles are covered by the authority.

Helen Meldrum, union organiser, said: “Sex discrimination is rampant.

“The union is reiterating its previous demands for the council to undertake a basic equality impact assessment of its terms and conditions arrangements.

“The union will be campaigning aggressively for the council to pay the registration fees for staff affected.”

Ms Meldrum said the union was concerned that predominantly female home carers, early years’ professionals and social workers employed by the council currently pay an average of £35 a year for a professional registration to the Scottish Social Services Care (SSSC) from their own pockets.

Meanwhile, the cost of HGV licenses and trade certifications in male-dominated services like refuse, roads and maintenance are covered by the employer.

Ms Meldrum claimed this made a mockery of the public sector equality duty guidelines.

She said: “It is scandalous that already low-paid women are forced to pay for their own professional registration fees.

“If this happened in a male-dominated service there would be uproar and an industrial dispute.

“As we’ve seen time and again it is female-dominated services like home care, early years’ services and school catering that are first in line for the council’s cuts agenda. This isn’t a coincidence.

“The council is meant to be bound by the equalities duties and be committed to the fair work charter. This clear inequality shows that it is doing neither.

“It is now on its second warning but let me be clear, if the council does not make provision in its budget to end this discrimination, then it will be in direct confrontation with GMB and our members.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The council has been made aware of the GMB’s views and have agreed to meet with the joint trade unions to discuss this matter.”