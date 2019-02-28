Union boss calls for axed workers to be first in line for new McGill jobs

A union official is calling for axed Dundee workers to be put at the top of the list for new jobs at a resurrected construction firm.

George Ramsay, regional officer at Unite the Union, gave a cautious welcome to news that Catalus Energy Investments wants to snap up collapsed construction firm McGill. But he wants former employees to be given first chance of any jobs from the change.

Mr Ramsay said: “We would like to see local people re-employed in the area. It seemed like a profitable business at the time and I don’t see why it can’t continue in the same manner.

“We’ll need to wait and see what the plans for the business are.

“We are unsure if the new owner is buying part or all of the business as a growing concern.”

Property tycoon Graeme Carling owns Catalus Energy Investments which was named yesterday as the “preferred bidder” by administrators KPMG.

He told the Tele his firm has “big plans” for McGill. Mr Carling added: “I am excited to be announced by KPMG as the preferred bidder and over the next few days our team will complete our due diligence.” However, he would not be drawn on the number of jobs to be created by the new venture.

Mr Carling also owns Carling Property Group which is Scotland’s largest private landlord and rents out more than 300 homes.

The news of the potential takeover was welcomed by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander who told how he previously knew Mr Carling while convener of housing.

He described Mr Carling as “having a positive track record in the city”.

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison is hopeful the move can be a positive one for the business and its employees.

She said: “It’s early days but this news will be cautiously welcomed.

“Hopefully once the administrators have carried out their final due diligence and are satisfied with the preferred bidder, contracted works can recommence with many former McGill workers being re-employed.

“I would also hope that those companies which were in the supply chain for McGill will also benefit from this deal going forward.”