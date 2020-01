A man accused of attacking another man in a students’ union will stand trial later this year.

Hayden Murray, 21, is alleged to have assaulted Christopher Stevenson at the Dundee University Students’ Association, Airlie Place, on May 30 2018.

Murray, of Warddykes Road, Arbroath, denies repeatedly punching Mr Stevenson on the head to his injury.

A trial was fixed for June after Murray continued to plead not guilty.