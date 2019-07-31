Uninsured pensioner fined for test-drive crash on busy Fife road

A pensioner has been fined for causing a crash on a busy road while on a test drive.

Saudi Arabian national Abdulla Ghannam, 66, admitted driving carelessly on the A92 Rathillet at the junction with Brick Road, Fife, on July 24.

The court heard that Ghannam was following another car to a destination while on the test drive when he collided with another vehicle when he drove into oncoming traffic.

It was revealed Ghannam, who appeared from custody, was uninsured with Sheriff James MacDonald criticising the car’s owner for not making Ghannam aware of the laws.

He said: “There was an error of judgment here because you failed to give way to an oncoming car that had priority.

“It seems to me the owner of this vehicle ought to be prosecuted for causing or permitting you to drive this vehicle without insurance.”

Ghannam was fined £400.