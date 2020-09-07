Uninsured driver reversed car towards cops and crashed into salt in chaotic Hogmanay scene in Dundee

A dangerous driver reversed his car towards cops with his driver’s door open before losing control and smashing into a salt bin on Hogmanay last year.

Uninsured Aiden Brown, 18, then attempted to evade arrest by running away from police and and hiding in a garden.

When his case called at Dundee Sheriff Court, defence agent Anika Jethwa told the court Brown was pleading guilty to three of the five charges libelled against him, and those pleas were acceptable to the crown.

Ms Jethwa told the court he was currently subject to a community payback order and was also a disqualified driver, from a separate offence.

Brown, of Balmedie Drive in Dundee, who was not present in court, admitted that on December 31, 2019, at Burnside Court, he drove dangerously, reversed at speed with the driver’s door open in the direction of two police officers.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, mounted a kerb and collided with a salt bin.

Brown further admitted that in Burnside Street, Lochee Road, Muirton Road and Old Muirton Road, he ran away from police officers, hid in a garden in an attempt to avoid being arrested with intent to pervert the course of justice.

He also admitted driving without insurance on the same date at Burnside Court, Lochee.

He was on bail at the time of the offences.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Brown for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

In the meantime Brown was banned from driving.

He also ordered Brown to appear personally to be sentenced on October 2 and continued his bail order.