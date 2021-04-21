‘Unfair’ parking charges to be waived at Fife’s largest Covid vaccination centre

Parking charges for those attending Fife’s biggest Covid-19 mass vaccination centre in Kirkcaldy will be waived, Fife Council has confirmed.

Concerns had been raised with the local authority that people would be subjected to an unfair ‘vaccination charge’ simply for answering the national call to get vaccinated.

It was also feared that the extra costs could deter some on low incomes from booking an appointment at the new mass vaccination centre due to open soon in the former Marks & Spencer store in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

However, following the issue being highlighted by The Courier, a spokesperson for Fife Council has now confirmed that it will “allow free parking” for those attending appointments.

A designated area within the nearby Postings car park, operated by NHS staff, will provide free parking for anyone arriving in the town to get vaccinated.

Access to the car park can be obtained via Hunter Street in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The council spokesperson confirmed: “We have been working behind the scenes, supporting the NHS to ensure those attending Fifes largest vaccine centre in the former M&S building will have access to free parking.

“From Monday, the left hand side of the Postings car park will be operated by NHS Fife to allow dedicated parking for the vaccine centre.

“To support the roll out of the vaccine there has been no charge to NHS for the use of this asset.

“The right hand side remains open for members of the public.

“Anyone with a blue badge can park for free in any Fife Council car parks or access the High Street at the following times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday before 11am or after 5pm and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at any time.”

Kirkcaldy Councillor, Judy Hamilton, who raised the initial concerns that members of the public would be unfairly made to pay, welcomed the news that a solution had been found.

“I’m glad to see that common sense has prevailed and that the issue has been resolved,” said Mrs Hamilton.

“It could have developed into quite a problem but it’s a relief to be informed that a designated parking area with the Postings has now been granted.”