News / Dundee Unexplained baby death: Police leave Dundee flats at centre of probe as officers give update on investigation By James Simpson August 16, 2021, 3:50 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 4:38 pm Emergency vehicles at the scene following the baby's death. Police have now left a block of flats after a week of investigating the death of a newborn baby in Dundee. Officers were called to North Erskine Street in Stobswell on Sunday August 8. An incident response unit from the Scottish Ambulance Service was also called to the scene. A police presence remained at the flats throughout last week, as