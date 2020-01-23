Unemployment benefit claims in Dundee remain steady following McGill spike

The number of Dundonians who are claiming out-of-work benefits is continuing to remain steady at a rate slightly above the Scottish average.

Figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) yesterday show 4,255 people are on Jobseekers Allowance or are given Universal Credit payments on the condition they look for work.

It equates to approximately 4.3% of Dundee’s working-age population, compared with just over 3% of Scotland’s working-age population as a whole.

Employment in Dundee has remained fairly steady in the last year, save for a spike in claimants when construction firm McGill entered administration at the start of 2019.

The collapse of McGill – and subsequently Land and Building Services, which had relied on its custom – saw hundreds of locals sign on.

However, the number of claimants has dipped dramatically since August, falling from 4,525 to 4,255 in November, the most recent figure available.

And in the long term the rate of those claiming out-of-work payments has fallen by a fifth, suggesting a greater number of people finding work.

Men are more likely to be on unemployment benefits than women in the city, with a male-female split of 62% to 38%.

This is despite the city’s working-age population being 51% female.

© DC Thomson

Jane McEwen, employer and partnership manager with Dundee’s JobCentre Plus, said there had been a “minimal” year-on-year shift in the local jobs market despite the loss of major employers such as McGill.

She said: “There’s not really been a change, all of eight people. It’s been good going in a year considering everything that has gone on.

“What you have got to remember is the statistics reflect up to November and we have seen a couple of restaurant closures (Fatburger, Kobee and Castlehill) since then, so there could be a change.”

Across Scotland employment remains steady at 74.3%, and the Scottish unemployment rate currently sits at 3.8%.

Employment is slightly lower than across the UK as a whole, which sits at a “record” 76.3%.

David Freeman, of the Office of National Statistics, said: “The employment rate is at a new record high, with over two-thirds of the growth in people in work in the last year coming from women working full-time.”