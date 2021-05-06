Underage drinking and vandalism at Broughty Ferry beauty spot leads to calls for CCTV

Vandalism at a Broughty Ferry beauty spot has led to further calls for the introduction of CCTV to curb anti-social behaviour.

Under-age drinking and fire raising at Barnhill Rock Garden on the Esplanade has been reported over the past week by concerned residents.

Vandals have targeted the area and held drinking sessions, with hundreds of booze bottles being left for volunteers to clear up.

Ann Taylor, vice-chairman of the Friends of Barnhill Rock Garden, said there had been serious problems every weekend during April.

“We go down every Monday morning to clear up the mess left behind,” Ann said.

“So far we have had to clear up garden chairs and waste bins which have been set on fire.

“Fires have also been set close to the conifer trees as well as on grassy areas beside the toilet block and the new building where we have our HQ.

“In one weekend alone we picked up 160 alcohol bottles.”

Ann added: “Most upsettingly of all, we have also been told by people living in nearby streets that they have been having stones thrown at their windows on regular occasions.”

‘Anti-social behaviour has caused upset and concern’

The Friends of Barnhill Rock Garden group is keen that CCTV, which has already been discussed with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland, be installed as soon as possible.

Secretary of Broughty Ferry Community Council Fiona Lund agreed that cameras should be introduced in a bid to catch the culprits who are setting fires and littering in the local area.

She said: “Barnhill Rock Garden is a real asset for the residents of Broughty Ferry and further afield.

“It has been a special place for many throughout the years and of course the last year in particular has seen an increase in its use.

“The on-going anti-social behaviour in the area has caused much upset and concern and it does seem that increased security measures are required.

“It is understandable that CCTV is being considered to deter further damage and destruction to such a well known beauty spot to ensure it remains a place to be enjoyed by all.”

Councillor hopes to accelerate CCTV discussions

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has described the latest incidents of anti-social behaviour “upsetting and concerning”.

And he has vowed to make attempts to speed up consultations on CCTV.

Mr Duncan said: “I have been in touch with both the city council and police to see that enhanced security measures such as the CCTV that was agreed at a recent site visit I arranged with police, council officers and stakeholders is progressed and implemented as soon as possible.

“Sadly this is an ongoing issue in Broughty Ferry. Recently there have been several reports of wilful fire raising on the Esplanade.”

‘No place for this behaviour’

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “Vandalism is completely unacceptable.

“There is no place for this behaviour and we have reported the matter to the police.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows who might be responsible to get in touch with Police Scotland.”