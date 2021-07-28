News / Dundee Under-pressure heroin dealer is caged for his role in Dundee’s drug ‘misery’ By Ciaran Shanks July 28, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 7:41 pm Daniel Montague (from Facebook) A heroin user was forced to sell drugs worth more than £25,000 in order to clear his mounting debts and feed his addiction. Police snared Daniel Montague with the Class A drug on two separate occasions within a three-day period. Montague is now behind bars after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of heroin in the Dryburgh area of the city. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe