Under-fire Jeremy Corbyn in Dundee TODAY to offer ‘anti-austerity vision of hope’

The embattled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is in Dundee today to deliver his keynote speech at the party’s Scottish conference.

Mr Corbyn, currently battling infighting within his own party over Brexit and anti-semitism, will make a speech at the Caird Hall today.

Local group leader Kevin Keenan was set to welcome senior Scottish and UK party figures this morning, followed by a series of debates and other addresses throughout today, Saturday and Sunday.

Along with Mr Corbyn’s appearance, the programme also includes a speech from Lesley Laird, shadow secretary of state for Scotland.

In her speech, Ms Laird is expected to directly address the issue of poverty in Dundee.

She will say: “Here in Dundee, 8,000 children are growing up below the poverty line.

“Across the country as a whole, 59% of those who are living in relative poverty live in households where at least one person is in work. That is the harsh reality of life in Scotland in 2019.”

Labour members are also holding fringe events. Dundee-based North East MSP Jenny Marra was set to host a discussion on the issue of drug deaths today.

Speaking ahead of the conference opening, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the party would offer an “anti-austerity vision of hope”.

He added: “It is clearer now than ever that the real choice is either more cuts and division with the Tories and SNP, or hope and investment under Labour.”

The run-up to the Dundee conference has been mired in controversy before it even began after neither of the party’s European members, MEPs Catherine Stihler and David Martin, were given speaking slots for the event.

Both are advocates of a so-called People’s Vote – a second referendum on EU membership.

Ms Stihler’s contribution to the conference guide, in which she called Brexit a “tragedy for our country” was also altered to deflect focus on to the Conservatives without her consent.

Mr Leonard has apologised to the MEPs after his office was sent a complaint by his predecessor Kezia Dugdale earlier this week.