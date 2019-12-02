Under-fire Dundee boss McPake insists staff working ‘round the clock’ to fix things at Dens

Under-fire manager James McPake insists he and his staff are working around the clock to turn Dundee’s season around after a third poor defeat on the bounce.

The Dark Blues thought they had stolen a point from another under-par performance after Danny Johnson had levelled in the 92nd minute against Queen of the South.

However, Stephen Dobbie took advantage of Jordon Forster’s hesitation at the back 11 seconds after Johnson’s equaliser to seal a 2-1 victory for the Doonhamers.

That prompted a chorus of boos from a frustrated home support with a number calling for a change in manager after they lost yet more ground in the race for promotion from the Championship.

James, however, is bullish in his belief Dundee can turn things around.

He said: “It’s not been good enough recently. We need to find a way to get results back at this football club.

“When things go against us we seem to go into our shell a bit. That’s the hard bit and the bit we need to get right but we have plenty of experience in the staff and the squad.

“Everyone is working hard to turn things around – myself, Jimmy Nicholl and Gordon Strachan, who have plenty of experience as well.

“There are plenty people putting their heads together to try to find a way out of this.

“It’s not been good enough but we still do believe in the squad we have.”

The Dens gaffer does, though, accept the angry reaction from the support.

“I completely understand where the fans are coming from.

“It’s not good enough, we know it isn’t. I said from day one we need to excite the fans – I’d say for the first 15 minutes we were but we didn’t get our goal and they score.

“Fans hurt as much as anyone. I totally get why they were booing and showing dissatisfaction at end.

“If I were one, I can guarantee I’d be doing the exact same thing.”

Double Queens scorer Dobbie, meanwhile, says the reaction from the home support helped his team.

He said: “I don’t think the crowd helped them. Fifteen minutes in, they started booing. We tried to take advantage of that.

“It definitely helped us.”