Uncle’s death brings yet more heartache for Allan Bryant’s family

The family of missing Fife man Allan Bryant have suffered further heartbreak after his uncle died.

Allan Bryant Sr confirmed his brother David had lost his short battle against cancer, adding to the sadness felt by a family experiencing their sixth Christmas without Allan Jr, who has been missing since November 2013.

The 23-year-old disappeared after a night out at Styx nightclub, and the family has fought tirelessly to find out exactly what happened to him.

David, 60, was only recently diagnosed with cancer and died peacefully at home.

Allan Sr took to social media to share the sad news.

“I never thought Christmas time would get any more difficult but sadly it did,” he said. “My brother David passed away on Sunday morning after a short battle against cancer.

“My whole family are devastated but we will remain strong just like our brother David did over the past three weeks.

“The most important thing is to be happy for your family and to cherish every moment with them. The fight for answers to find out what has happened to our son Allan will never stop.

“I thank my brother David for giving me much-needed strength.”

Mr Bryant said his family will continue raising money for a reward for information which could help finally help them get some sort of closure.

He added: “My family pray someone comes forward with information to end this living hell for us.”