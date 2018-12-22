Uncertain future for Dundee restaurant after HMRC issues winding up order

The firm behind a Dundee restaurant and takeaway has been issued a winding up order by HMRC.

Sunny’s Takeaway Limited, which operates the namesake business on Whitehall Street, has long been a popular choice with the city’s diners.

However, the future of the restaurant now appears to be unclear due to the firm’s reported cash problems.

Officials confirmed a petition has been sent to Dundee Sheriff Court by the Advocate General for Scotland on behalf of HMRC commissioners seeking the business to be wound up and a liquidator appointed.

All parties claiming an interest must now lodge answers with the court within eight days of intimation.

Sunny Mollah, who owns the business with brother Tonnie, said: “Our accountants are dealing with the inquiry. Every-one’s bookings will remain as they are throughout the festive period.”