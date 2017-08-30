Dundee charity praises locals for ‘unbelievable’ generosity

A Dundee charity boss has spoken of the “unbelievable” response from locals for a foreign aid trip.

Dundee Refugee Support (DRS) provides humanitarian aid to refugees stranded throughout Europe.

Trustee Rob Warren has helped to collect dozens of bags with essential items for migrants in Greece, who have fled the war in Syria.

Rob, who helped found the charity, which is based in the Dunsinane Industrial Estate, said: “These will be going to the large number of refugees in Greece. The bags have clothing, soap, blankets and other essentials.

“These people have no money and their standards of living are pretty basic, to say the least.

“The refugees who are there just now can’t move on and more are arriving all the time, so there’s a real bottleneck of people in these camps. The vast majority have come from the Middle East, in particular Syria, and are fleeing the ongoing conflict there.

“People in Dundee have been unbelievable in their response. This is the third-largest shipment we have made in a couple of months. We are delighted to be able to help these people.

“There has been tonnes of stuff. I can’t think of anywhere else in Scotland that has been so consistently generous. We’ve been sending donations abroad for more than two years now and there’s no let up in donations, or people offering their time as well.

“We have an army of about 30 to 40 volunteers who help out at very short notice.”

One of those volunteers is Alison Walker, who works with the Lochee Community Group, based in the same building as DRS. The two organisations work as a team and share their volunteers when needed.

She said: “We did a lot of work, sorting out clothes into sizes and things, so they are ready and pre-labelled when they go there. They will go to relief agencies on the ground who will distribute them.

“Although this is a slightly smaller load than previous ones, this is remaining in the EU rather than going to Syria or Serbia, so it is slightly easier in terms of travel. But to have three loads this size in a couple of months is amazing.

“They are in dire need of it, as they are living in squalid conditions.”

The lorry of items will be arriving for loading at noon tomorrow, then going directly to the CalAid warehouse in Ioannina, Greece.