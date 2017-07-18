Dundee United outcast Coll Donaldson is a target of Ukranian side Karpaty Lviv, according to reports.

The Ukranian Premier League side are understood to be looking at the 22-year-old who has been told he can leave Tannadice this summer.

Donaldson has struggled for game time since Ray McKinnon’s arrival at the beginning of last season, with the former QPR and Livingston centre-half being allowed to depart, despite having a year left on his contract.

The central defender, who has featured on the right of the defence in the past, started just 12 times for Dundee United last season, coming off the bench a further 10 times.

Donaldson had been on trial at Vanarama National League club Barrow AFC, playing against English Championship side Blackburn and Motherwell, however did not earn a deal.

He also had a trial in Poland, with top-tier side Bruk-Bet Termalica Niecieczanent, however United didn’t want to loan Donaldson out, preferring a permanent deal for the player who has just one year left on his contract.

McKinnon has recently praised the defender for wanting to play football, and not sit on the last year of his lucrative contract. McKinnon has stated that he and the club will help Donaldson find a new club.

Karpaty finished 10th in the league last season in Ukraine’s top-flight which, like Scotland’s top division, has 12 teams.

They play in the country’s third biggest stadium, boasting a capacity of 34,915. The Ukrainian Premier League is currently ranked the eighth best league in Europe, with the Scottish Premiership currently sitting in 27th according to the UEFA coefficient.