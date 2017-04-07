UK: Woman arrested on suspicion of wasting police time over rape claim

Officers investigating the rape and abduction of a mother from a promenade have arrested a woman on suspicion of wasting police time.

Cleveland Police said it was no longer investigating the allegation that a woman and her toddler were bundled into a car while they walked by the beach in Redcar at lunchtime on March 3.

The woman claimed she screamed for help as she was driven away before she was raped by two men.

The allegation generated a great deal of media interest and police arrested a 31-year-old local man before he was released without charge.

Police warned local people to remain vigilant while detectives carried out inquiries into the woman’s alleged ordeal, which was said to have lasted about seven hours.