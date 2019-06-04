UK: Reporter accidentally runs spoof story claiming people in England abducted by Martians

A reporter accidentally published an online story about 500 people being abducted by aliens – on his first day in a new job.

According to the journalism industry website Hold The Front Page, Peter Chapman began working for Plymouth Live yesterday, but uploaded the test story to the paper’s website by mistake in the afternoon.

The article in question reported that aliens had landed in Plymouth on Sunday night.

It went on to claim that around 500 people had been abducted into outer space as a result.

A follow-up article said the new reporter “was button bashing in a frenzy to make sense of the overwhelming, almost extra-terrestrial technology he had been introduced to earlier that day”.

Plymouth Live, the companion website to daily print title the Plymouth Herald, has apologised for the gaffe, and editor Edd Moore has taken full responsibility.

Commenting on his mistake, 27-year-old Mr Chapman reportedly said: “Wow… I’m really sorry. I guess I owe a few pints to people.

“Although, are we sure there wasn’t a landing? There definitely wasn’t? Yeah, that’s on me then. Honestly, so sorry.”

Mr Moore added that the firm may need to have a “rethink” of its training procedures.