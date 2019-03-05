UK: Prodigy bandmates confirm Keith Flint’s death was suicide

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint took his own life, his bandmates have confirmed.

The band confirmed the tragic news via their Instagram account, with bandmate Liam Howlett stating that Keith died by suicide.

He wrote: “The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” he writes. “I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken….. r.i.p brother Liam.”

Flint, known for his outlandish hairstyles and dress sense, was found dead at his home in Essex yesterday.

If you feel suicidal you can call The Samaritans free, 24 hours a day, from any phone, on: 116 123.