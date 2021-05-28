UK Immigration officers and police seen at businesses in Lochee

UK Immigration and Police Scotland officers have been inside two businesses during an investigation in Lochee.

Police officers were seen inside one High Street barbers, shortly before 1pm on Friday, as immigration officers were situated near to the former Bedstead premises.

One shopper said there were as many as five police officers on the scene, alongside two immigration officers shortly before 1pm today.

“The immigration vehicle was situated on Camperdown Street. There was a lot of folk looking on to see what was happening,” he said.

“There was two police officers inside one of the barber shops but I haven’t seen anyone actually being led away.

“I was still quite shocked to see what was going on.”

Police Scotland and the Home Office have been approached for comment.