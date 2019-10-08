UK: Heidi Allen becomes fourth former Tory to join Lib Dems, giving party 19 MPs

MP Heidi Allen has joined the Liberal Democrats, after quitting the Conservative Party earlier this year

The MP for South Cambridgeshire left the Conservatives in February over its Brexit policy and other issues.

Ms Allen, 44, became the leader of the Change UK party, but left after its failure to win any seats in the European elections.

She is the fourth former Tory to join the Lib Dems in recent months, after Philip Lee, Sam Gyimah and Sarah Wollaston.

The Liberal Democrats now have 19 MPs, eight more than at the start of the year, following Ms Allen’s move.

BREAKING

In a statement, she said she would fight the South Cambridgeshire seat for her new party at the next election and had been “bowled over” by the support she had received.

Ms Allen said the Conservatives and Labour had both “moved to the extremes” and it was only the Liberal Democrats which now occupied the “liberal centre ground” of British politics.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson tweeted welcoming Ms Allen, saying she would bring “energy and passion” to the party.