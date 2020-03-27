UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also has coronavirus, after Boris Johnson tests positive

The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has coronavirus, he has announced on Twitter.

He said his symptoms were mild, and he was self-isolating and working from home.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating. Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

He made the announcement around an hour after Boris Johnson confirmed he too had tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Scotland now has 1,059 confirmed cases of the virus, with 33 people dead after testing positive for Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon said this afternoon.

She wished Mr Johnson and all those with the virus a speedy recovery.

Prince Charles is among other high-profile people to have coronavirus in the UK, his news announced on Wednesday.