News / Scotland

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock also has coronavirus, after Boris Johnson tests positive

by Steven Rae
March 27, 2020, 1:13 pm Updated: March 27, 2020, 1:18 pm
Matt Hancock.
Matt Hancock.
The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has coronavirus, he has announced on Twitter.

He said his symptoms were mild, and he was self-isolating and working from home.

He made the announcement around an hour after Boris Johnson confirmed he too had tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland now has 1,059 confirmed cases of the virus, with 33 people dead after testing positive for Covid-19, Nicola Sturgeon said this afternoon. 

She wished Mr Johnson and all those with the virus a speedy recovery.

Prince Charles is among other high-profile people to have coronavirus in the UK, his news announced on Wednesday.

