UK: Harrowing footage shows farmed chickens ‘kicked, stamped on and their necks snapped’

Disturbing footage shows chickens on farms which supply Nando’s, Asda and Lidl being kicked and killed in squalid conditions.

Some of the birds collapsed under the weight of their unnaturally large bodies and were left unable to stand, and in some cases, breathe.

Others were kicked and had their necks snapped by workers on farms in England.

The farms in Northamptonshire are certified by Red Tractor, which claims that “animal health and welfare is at the heart” of its standards.

However, in footage released by charity Animal Equality, some of the animals could be seen struggling to breathe and walk at just seven days old, with many flapping frantically in a desperate attempt to lift themselves up.

Dead birds were left to rot among the living, leading to cannibalism on at least one farm.

Dying birds were also seen to be thrown onto a pile and left to suffer for hours as workers cleared the shed for slaughter.

Harrowing images show staff snapping birds’ necks and leaving them to convulse and die.

The charity’s UK director said that the footage showed that “chickens on British farms suffer every minute of their lives”.

The organisation said their accelerated growth causes heart and breathing problems, as well as issues with their joints, as their under-developed bodies try and keep up with the increased mass.

The footage was filmed at Helmden, Evenley and Pimlico farms which all rear chickens for Avara Foods – one of the UK’s largest chicken companies, which supplies major outlets including Nando’s, Lidl and Asda.

The charity’s investigators made a number of visits to the sites between January and March this year, after it received a tip-off about poor conditions.

After discovering binbags full of dead birds in a shed at Evenley Farm, they installed a hidden camera to record how long the carcasses were left among the living.

Animal Equality’s UK Director, Dr Toni Vernelli, said: “Sensationalist headlines about American chlorinated chicken would have us believe that British birds live a life of luxury, but these harrowing scenes reveal the truth.

“Crammed inside crowded sheds and bred to grow so unnaturally large that their joints and hearts can’t cope with the strain, chickens on British farms suffer every minute of their lives.

“Labels and certificates don’t prevent animals from suffering in the meat industry, but consumers can.

“Delicious, plant-based options are now widely available in shops and restaurants across the UK. It’s never been easier to leave chickens off your plate.”

The footage has been passed to the RSPCA, Red Tractor and Defra’s Animal and Plant Health Agency.

A Nando’s spokesman said: “Animal welfare is as important to us as it is to customers, which is why all of our chickens are barn-reared in the UK to Red Tractor standards.

“We expect all our suppliers to operate to high standards and we are disappointed with the footage.

“We will be working with the supplier to get to the bottom of these allegations.”

An Avara Foods spokesman said: “We take our responsibilities for the birds in our care very seriously and their health and welfare is of the utmost importance.

“Our farmers are required to carefully inspect flocks on a daily basis – to identify any birds requiring attention or which may need to be culled.

“We have closely examined the contents of this report to assess compliance against our procedures.

“Initial findings indicate that, for the farm involved, our requirement to remove any culled or fallen birds as soon as they are identified has not been followed.

“We will take all necessary action to ensure that this situation does not reoccur.

“Anyone found not to be meeting our standards will be subjected to comprehensive retraining and further steps will be taken if appropriate.

“Red Tractor, the RSPCA and the UK Government’s Animal & Plant Health Agency have also made unannounced visits since this footage was taken and were satisfied with the health and welfare of the birds.”

