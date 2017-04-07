UK: Boy, 15, took his own life after dad confiscated his iPad, laptop and mobile phone

A 15-year-old boy took his own life shortly after his father confiscated his iPad, laptop and mobile phone, an inquest into his death heard.

Ceri Sheehan’s father Michael took the devices to stop him staying up too late.

Yesterday’s hearing was told the teen had another mobile and texted a friend saying he “had to finish something”.

Michael found his son’s body in the garden of their home in St Albans, ­Hertfordshire, the next morning, on June 12 last year.

According to the Daily Record, Michael said: “Ceri argued that he should be allowed to keep his iPad.

“This was not unusual and he did give it up.

“I remember he said, ‘Oh you don’t understand’ but I didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

The inquest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heard Ceri, had been suffering from depression and attempted suicide with an overdose of pills a year earlier.

Coroner Geoffrey Sullivan recorded a verdict of suicide.