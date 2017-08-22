Uganda international Aucho joins Dundee on trial

Dundee could be on the verge of a double signing after using two trialists with plenty of first team experience as their U/20s season kicked off last night.

Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho was a surprise inclusion as the second string drew 1-1 with Hearts at Ochilview.

And up front was striker James Demetriou, who the Tele last week revealed would be joining up for a trial.

The much travelled Aucho, 24, already has 32 appearances for the Ugandan national team and has experience of European club football, have been with Serbian outfits Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd in the early part of this year.

He was previously targeted by Rangers and Aberdeen.

Dundee, who were also in touch with Colchester United about a possible loan deal for striker Denny Johnstone last week, have, as yet, not commented on the pair.

