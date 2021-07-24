Lewis Capaldi: Scottish Deer Centre names new Highland cow after pop star

A newborn calf at the Scottish Deer Centre has been named Lewis Coopaldi in a mooving tribute to the Scots singer.

Park staff hope the tiny Highland cow will become someone you love and that namesake Lewis Capaldi will come to visit.

The ginger calf’s name was the top choice among punters who put forward suggestions in a Facebook competition.

A black one born at around the same time has been named Angus.

Capaldi is busy writing a new album at the moment so it’s not known what he makes of the idea.

But Scottish Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton hopes he’ll find it funny.

“It’s not every day you can say you have a Highland cow named after you, so I hope Lewis sees the funny side and comes to meet him one day at the centre,” he said.

David and business partner Gavin Findlay saved the park from administration three months ago and have been making improvements.

Gavin said: “The first thing we did was bring some Highland cows in as they used to be here and they’re spectacular animals.

“Two were in calf and recently gave birth so we thought we’d run a competition on social media to allow people to name them.

“The black one became Angus but for the ginger one we had a few folk suggesting Lewis due to his surname.

“We went with that one so we could have a wee bit of fun with it.”

Two vintage tractors at the site have been sprayed to mark the occasion by graffiti artist Adam Milroy.

Lew-Ice Capaldi

It’s not the first time Lewis Capaldi has had something named after him.

In 2019, the chart topper had the honour of becoming the inspiration for one of Scotland’s fleet of gritters.

Transport Scotland named its new vehicle Lew-Ice Capaldi.

It followed a string of funny names for gritters across the country, including Sir Andy Flurry, Gritter Thunberg and David Plowie.

Meanwhile, other new attractions at the Deer Centre include a vintage fire engine.

A giant bouncy pillow and a life-sized bear carving made by sculptor Tom Harris-Ward are also now in place.

David added: “I actually caught an older gentleman having the time of his life pretending to drive the fire engine and that, to me, is what it’s all about.”