U-turn over OAP charged with damaging cars in Stobswell

A pensioner who faced accusations he deliberately vandalised 21 cars in one area of Dundee has been told he will no longer face prosecution.

Robert Clark, 71, had been charged with damaging the parked vehicles over a period of three months from April to August this year in Stobswell.

He had been ordered to stand trial after an appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court but prosecutors have made a U-turn and now say there is insufficient evidence to proceed.

Police officers had been inundated with complaints from workers and residents who said they had discovered scratches on their vehicles.

CCTV footage of damage being carried out by a man was analysed and victim statements were gathered. Mr Clark was said to have damaged the vehicles by scratching their paint at locations including Baxter Park Terrace, Morgan Street, Morgan Place, Cardean Street, Dura Street and Erskine Street.

He had pleaded not guilty and was granted bail. A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 71-year-old man in connection with incidents between April and August 2019.

“After careful consideration, it was decided there was insufficient evidence in law to take criminal proceedings at this time. The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future, should further evidence become available.”