Friday, July 16th 2021
Nostalgia

The keys to a revolution: How the typewriter changed the world

By Neil Drysdale
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, left, type up Nixon's downfall in All The President's Men.
It is one of the most famous sequences in movie history: Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffmann typing as if their lives depended on it, as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in All the President’s Men.

The film, which chronicled the investigative journalism of the duo that exposed the Watergate scandal and eventually sparked the resignation of White House incumbent Richard Nixon, highlighted a world before desktop and laptop computers when newspaper reporters, often with a cigarette dangling from their mouths, battered out the brass tacks of their latest exclusives and sent them to the sub-editors.

