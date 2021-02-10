Budding journalist applies for a job at DC Thomson – and he’s only 12 years old

A search for new DC Thomson reporters has attracted interesting candidates – but one applicant truly stands out among the crowd.

Reporter, podcaster and historian, Tyler Aston, applied for a job in the Live News Team – despite being only 12 years old.

While he enjoys many of the hobbies you’d expect a first-year high school pupil to enjoy (cycling, playing videogames and collecting knick knacks) he also has a love for local journalism.

He told the Tele: “I heard about the job from a group that I already work with, Rebreak News. They said I should apply so I gave it a go.

“I’ve just had an interest in local journalism for the last four years or three years, it’s something I like to keep into.

© SYSTEM

“I’ve always been interested in writing too, especially non-fiction and historical stuff.

“My favourite subjects at school are English, history, geography, all those kinds of things.

“Recently, I’ve been doing a journal thing, just keeping track of what’s going on and making a record of it, documenting what’s going on.

“I’m mostly interested in planning and things like that, ceremonial news too.

“Some examples would be things like the developments at the city’s waterfront.

“I really enjoy writing, but I’m not sure where I want to go from here. I have a lot of plans.”

“I think that Dundee and Angus are both areas which are on the up and up, so it’s a good time to get involved.”

Despite his youth, Tyler has already racked up considerable experience in the trade.

The pre-teen reporter has already interviewed local business owners and politicians for the Professors Podcast, which he hosts with his dad, Jason.

© SYSTEM

So far, guests have included the likes of local councillor Lois Speed, with further plans to invite members of parliament and even Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Arbroath High student said: “We mostly just record it in my bedroom, there’s only four episodes at the moment but we’re trying to do some more.

“We want to record it every single Friday and just speak to interesting people.”

Jason, who usually works as a kickboxing coach, is more than supportive of his son’s passions.

He said: “I think it’s great, really great, that he has all this ambition and these goals.

“He likes to do stuff like this, he’s always been obsessed with things since he was little, whether it was trains, trams, transport, whatever.

“The work he does with Rebreak News has also been great as well.

“He was nervous when he first got involved, but everyone knows that the more you do something, the better you get at it.”